I'm sure there will be a couple of players who will play for India: U-19 head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar

BENONI (SOUTH AFRICA): India U-19 head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar is confident that at least a couple of players from the 2024 batch will go on to play for the senior team.

Although five-time champions India lost the final to Australia by 79 runs, players like skipper Uday Saharan, Musheer Khan, Saumy Pandey and Sachn Dhas were impressive throughout the tournament.

"Definitely (the future of India is very bright). As a bowling side and as a batting side, there have been stand out performances by quite a few players.

"They have shown maturity in tough situations and that bodes well for Indian cricket," Kanitkar said at the post-match press conference on Sunday.