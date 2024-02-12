Shafali century takes Haryana into quarters

CHENNAI: India international Shafali Verma smashed a splendid hundred (101) to help Haryana beat Delhi in the BCCI U-23 Women’s one-dayers pre-quarterfinal that was played in Chennai on Sunday.

Batting first, Delhi posted 227/7, thanks to fifties from Ayush Soni (76) and Tanisha Singh (75). Shafali (2/54) and Sonia Mendhiya (3/41) kept it tight with the ball for Haryana. Chasing a modest target, Shafali showed her class taking apart the Delhi bowling attack as Haryana got home in just 38 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, in the other pre-quarterfinal, Assam, who were dismissed for 75, lost to Uttarakhand by seven wickets. Haryana will face Rajasthan while Uttarakhand take on Andhra in the quarterfinals that are set to be played on Tuesday. Brief scores: Delhi 227/7 in 50 ovs (Shivi Sharma 30, Ayushi Soni 76, Tanisha Singh 75, Sonia Mendhiya 3/41, Shafali Verma 2/54) lost to Haryana 228/3 in 38 ovs (Shafali Verma 101, Sonia Mendhiya 42 n.o, Ekta Bhadana 2/35); Assam 75 in 29.2 ovs (Uma Chetry 51, Safina 4/18, Sakshi Joshi 3/21, Prema Rawat 3/9) lost to Uttarakhand 76/3 in 23.2 ovs (Muskan Kumari 25).

Salem, Chengalpattu in final

Riding on the half-century of S Vaishnavi (58) and SJ Rithika’s three-fer (3/14), Salem beat Ranipet by 126 runs in the TNCA Inter Districts Women’s semifinal at Neelambal Subramaniam Hr Sec.School Ground, Salem. Batting first, Salem posted 182/5 in 40 overs before restricting Ranipet to 56. In the other semifinal, Chengalpattu beat Tirunelveli by 111 runs. Brief scores: Salem 182/5 in 40 ovs (S Vaishnavi 58, Krishni Saraswathi 38) bt Ranipet 56 in 30.5 ovs (SJ Rithika 3/14); Chengalpattu 186/4 in 40 ovs (Kosuri Yogyasri 49) bt Tirunelveli 75 in 28.1 ovs (P Jancy Jina 33, RS Varsha 5/20, P Suji 3/7).

17 wickets fall in a day

Seventeen wickets fell on day one of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Andhra at NPR College Ground, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. Earlier, TN were bundled out for 128 in 41 overs with Y Vasu taking four wickets for 45 runs. In reply, Andhra were reduced to 107/7 when the stumps were drawn, thanks to P Vidyuth who took six wickets for Tamil Nadu. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 128 in 41 ovs (RS Mokit Hariharan 35, C Andre Siddarth 31, Y Vasu 4/45, T Vijay 2/24, G Srikar Sai Reddy 2/25) vs Andhra 107/7 in 47 ovs (S Venkata Rahul 25 batting, P Vidyuth 6/41).