23 wkts in a day as TN beat Andhra in CK Nayudu Trophy

CHENNAI: After 17 wickets fell on the opening day, the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Andhra played at NPR College Ground, Dindigul, witnessed as many as 23 batters being dismissed on Day two as the home team secured a 72-run and six points.

Continuing their first essay from 107/7 on what seemed to be a rank turner, Andhra were bundled out for 127 before dismissing Tamil Nadu for 155 in 40.1 overs. Off-spinner T Vijay took five wickets for 68 runs for Andhra. Chasing 157, Andhra could only manage 84 as S Lakshay Jain took 5/40 to help Tamil Nadu seal the match. P Vidyuth, who took eight wickets (8/49) in the first innings, finished with 3/23 in the second.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 128 & 155 in 40.1 ovs (C Andre Siddarth 66, T Vijay 5/68) bt Andhra 127 in 62.1 ovs (S Venkata Rahul 31, P Vidyuth 8/49) & 84 in 37.2 ovs (E Dharani Kumar 26, S Lakshay Jain 5/40, P Vignesh 2/16, P Vidyuth 3/23).

Gurunanak in final

Gurunanak beat SRM IST Potheri by three runs to secure a place in the final of YNOT STUDIOS - TNCA Inter Collegiate Invitational Cricket Tournament 2023-2024. Batting first, Gurunanak posted 319/7 in 50 overs, with S Ganesh (91) and S Ajay Kumar (88) hitting half-centuries. In reply, SRM came close, thanks to BR Munishwar’s 96, but could not get across the line. Meanwhile, RKM Vivekananda overcame Jeppiaar Engineering by 31 runs in the other semifinal to set up a summit clash with Gurunanak.

Brief scores: RKM Vivekananda 281 in 48.1 ovs (M Vishal 43, AB Dhiyash 39, S Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 64, P Nirmal Kumar 48, T D Lokesh Raj 3/56) bt Jeppiaar Engineering 250 in 47.5 ovs (Pranav Kumar 37, V Bhuvaneshwar 34, K Deeban Lingesh 103, V Sanjeev Kumar 4/33); Gurunanak 319/7 in 50 ovs (Anirudh Krishnan 44, S Ajay Kumar 88, S Ganesh 91, S Sanjay 3/39) bt SRM IST Potheri 316/7 in 50 ovs (Vignesh S Iyer 85, S Ply Avinash 52, BR Munishwar 96)