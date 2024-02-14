Milestones are what they are, enjoy theatre of playing against India: Stokes on 100th Test

"You look down and there's a few cracks that meet up. Only time will tell if they will come into it. (I) don't want to have too many preconceived ideas about pitches, but you do have to have some sort of idea which informs the XI you pick," he said.

India saw their fortunes take a turn for the better in Vizag thanks to a superlative effort by pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who snared nine wickets on a sporting track.

Asked if England will have any special plans in place for the bowler, Stokes said," No not really."

"Jasprit Bumrah is an unbelievable bowler. He's proven that for a very long time and has performed really well in the two games. I think everyone has to go their own way of not trying to deal with Bumrah but we do have to score runs off him as well and that's what we'll try to do," he said.

"But when that doesn't work, you just have to give credit to the bowler and Jasprit's been outstanding the first two games. We've all got our own processes against every single bowler and there's no team way of playing anyone.

"But as we always try to do we'll be trying to keep the focus around us," he added.