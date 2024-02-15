Dream debut for Sarfaraz in front of teary-eyed father, wife

Every once in a while comes along an athlete, whose selection makes everyone happy, whom everyone wants to do well and make the most of the opportunity that has come. For you know the hardships they have been through and that they deserve that chance as much as anyone else, if not more. Sarfaraz was one such story. The entire cricketing fraternity was anxious to see how he goes, and the 26-year-old did not disappoint.

After waiting for four hours, watching Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja bat, he walked in the 64th over of the day with the scoreboard reading 237/4. He was welcomed to Test cricket with a short-pitched delivery from Mark Wood. After a few balls of nervousness and constant communication with Jadeja, Sarfaraz was in his zone. It started with a late cut of Rehan Ahmed, and then a few slog sweeps off Joe Root before he stepped out to launch Tom Hartley into the sight screen.

From thereon, there was just no stopping him as he raced to a 48-ball 50, raising his bat aloft in the direction of the dressing room. It was a moment of satisfaction and joy, not just for him and the Indian team, but also for every single person who has heard and seen his numbers and was wondering why he was not playing for the country.

When he was batting in the middle, it seemed like he was in a hurry. That he just wanted to bat, bat, and bat, score as many runs, as soon as realistically possible. In the context of the game, it seemed like India would finish Day One with a score closer to 400. However, as is the case with fairytales and dreams, it comes to an abrupt end at times. On Thursday, Sarfaraz, too, had first-hand experience of it as he got run out in a mix-up when Jadeja was on 99. Although a disappointed Sarfaraz had to take a long walk back, it did not take long for him to come to terms with it. He had 62 runs next to his name in his first innings for India — a dream he and his father manifested, invested, and worked hard for.