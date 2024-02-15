Rahul Dravid to remain India's head coach till T20 World Cup: Jay Shah

(Eds: With file pic) Rajkot, Feb 15 (PTI) Rahul Dravid will continue to remain in the position of India's head coach till the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in June this year, confirmed BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Dravid's contract ended after the ODI World Cup final last year, but he was asked to continue in his role along with other support staff for the December-January tour to South Africa without finalising the tenure.

But Shah said he held an initial talk with Dravid here before arriving at the decision to retain the former captain's services till the ICC showpiece to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

After the (2023) World Cup, Rahul bhai had to leave for the South Africa tour immediately.