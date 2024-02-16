Kane Williamson leads the way as New Zealand beats South Africa by seven wickets in second test

HAMILTON: New Zealand won a Test series against South Africa for the first time with Kane Williamson hitting an unbeaten century Friday to steer them to a seven-wicket victory in the second Test.

Williamson's unbeaten 133 was at the heart of their 269-3 in the fourth innings of a tight Test in Hamilton to complete a 2-0 series win over the understrength tourists.

The Black Caps hadn't beaten the Proteas in 17 previous Test series dating back to 1931, having lost 13 and drawn four.

The 33-year-old Williamson was methodical throughout a 260-ball stay, putting on an unbroken stand of 152 with Will Young, who scored 60 not out, as New Zealand reached their target of 267 late on day four.

The in-form Williamson scored his seventh century in his last seven Tests, which included twin tons in the 281-run first Test victory at Mount Maunganui.