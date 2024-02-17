Duckett, Crawley keep up strong opening show

There were quite a few plays and misses, especially against Siraj who was angling it away, but Duckett did not get flustered by it and neither did England. If you watched Kuldeep and R Ashwin in their first spell, you would think they actually bowled well and tried to create as many chances as they could. And then, if you look at the scoreboard, Kuldeep would have gone for 42 in six overs and Duckett would have raced to a 39-ball fifty. Even as Crawley got out to Ashwin, Duckett kept going, along with Ollie Pope, taking the momentum forward.

What helped the England batters, apart from their method, is the way the conditions played out. Ashwin explained it after the day's play. "Pretty much for the first 3-4 days in all the Test matches – barring that last day in Hyderabad, where driving became really tough – it's been (the case that) you can literally plonk your foot down and drive on the up, and that's been the kind of pitches (we have had). It is supposed to be that way, and cash in if there is a fourth-innings possibility and the wicket deteriorates. The way they are playing is high-risk cricket and you would expect the rub of the green to go your way, like how it did in Vizag,” he said.

While Ashwin said that he and the Indian team are not flustered despite where England are in the Test match, he gave the due credit to Duckett for his knock. On Thursday, "the rub of the green" was with England, as for Crawley and Duckett, they have done their job, ensuring that Rohit had to constantly think on his feet and see how he can arrest the run flow while trying to take as many wickets as possible. And that in itself is a big win for not just Duckett and Crawley, but for Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Will India be able to keep the England duo in check from here on? We will know in a few days.