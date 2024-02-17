Ind vs Eng: Kuldeep Yadav picks two as England reach 290 for five at lunch on day three

RAJKOT: Kuldeep Yadav (2/77) found his rhythm and helped India take the upper hand in the first session of the third day as the hosts made vital breakthroughs to leave England struggling at 290/5 at lunch, here on Saturday.

Resuming at 207/2 and 238 runs behind, England batters were also guilty of throwing away their wickets, while the perseverance of Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah (1/54) kept the visitors on their toes with almost every delivery they bowled on a benign wicket.

The absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, who had to pull out of the Test late on Friday night due to a medical emergency in the family, came as a major blow to the India camp.

But Kuldeep and Bumrah calmed the nerves with their incisive bowling. Seasoned England campaigner Joe Root (18) played a horrendous reverse ramp shot straight to Yashasvi Jaiswal at second slip off Bumrah.