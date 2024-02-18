Ashwin set to join Indian team, take part in remainder of Rajkot Test

Ace off-spinner R Ashwin, who had to leave Rajkot after day two of the third Test between India and England due to family medical emergency reasons, is set to join the team on Sunday and take part in the rest of the match.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin, had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency. Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team cause in the ongoing Test match," the BCCI said in a statement.

Ashwin reached his 500th Test wicket, dismissing Zak Crawley on day two and had spoken about wanting to turn up on Saturday to take on Ben Duckett. However, owing to a family emergency, he temporarily withdrew from the series. On Sunday, with India extending their lead, Ashwin will be joining the team and is expected to be a part of the bowling attack in the fourth innings.