Gill misses ton but India lead by 440 in England Test

RAJKOT: Shubman Gill fell for 91 but India extended their lead to 440 and the team confirmed the return of Ravichandran Ashwin on day four of the third Test against England on Sunday.

India reached 314-4 at lunch after losing overnight batsmen Gill, run out, and Kuldeep Yadav, for 27, in Rajkot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to bat after he retired hurt on 104 on day three and moved to 149 at the break, batting alongside debutant Sarfaraz Khan, on 22.

Gill looked fluent after he resumed the day on 65 but a mix-up with Kuldeep got him run out when England skipper Ben Stokes, playing his landmark 100th Test, fired a throw at the bowler's end.

Gill dived to get back to his crease but his bat was in the air when Tom Hartley clipped the bails and the batsman hit the ground in frustration.