Ranji Trophy: Dhull to Delhi’s rescue,TN in control

NEW DELHI: Yash Dhull scored an unbeaten 57 after debutant Gagan Vats hit an impressive 66 as Delhi ended the second day’s play against Odisha at 187 for 2 in Group D match on Saturday. Odisha were all out for 440 in their first innings and Delhi still need 254 runs to ensure three points from the final match of the season.

Vijay Shankar hits ton

Tamil Nadu took firm control of their Ranji Trophy Group C match by packing off the Punjab top-order after big hundreds by Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar powered the hosts to 435 in their first innings on Saturday. Batting on 88 overnight, Shankar duly reached his century with the help of 12 fours and a six, while Indrajith went on to make 187 in 295 deliveries after resuming the day on 122. In reply, at least three Punjab batters looked to have settled down nicely before losing their wickets. Left-arm spinner Ajith Ram had Prabhsimran trapped in front of the wickets and bowled Wadhera to leave Punjab 141/4 at stumps on the second day, trailing by 294 runs.

Andhra eyeing QF despite Kerala fightback

At Vizianagaram, visitors Kerala put up a strong fightback to post 258 for 3 in reply to Andhra’s 272. Skipper Sachin Baby led the scoring with a neatly accumulated 87 and in the company of Akshay Chandran added 134 for the fourth wicket. The two were unbeaten with visitors trialing by just 14 runs. But despite being on the backfoot, Andhra are set to finish second to join Mumbai in the last-eight.

Select scores

Tamil Nadu 1st inns: 435 (Baba Indrajith 187, Vijay Shankar 130; Sukhwinder Singh 4/99) vs Punjab 1st innings 141/4 (Anmolpreet Singh 41, Nehal Wadhera 43; Ajith Ram 2/34); At Vizianagaram: Andhra 1st inns 272 (Ricky Bhui 87 n.o., Maheep Kumar 81; Basil Thampi 4/48). Kerala 1st 258/3 (Sachin Baby 87*, Rohan Kunnummal 61, Akshay Chandran 57*); In Hubballi: Chandigarh 1st inns: 267 (Karan Kaila 79; Hardik Raj 4/56, Vijaykumar Vyshak 4/77) vs Karnataka 1st inns: 268/3 (Manish Pandey* 102, Mayank Agarwal 57); In New Delhi: Odisha 1st Inns 440 (Subhransu Senapati 111, Biplab Samantray 110, Sumit Mathur 4/97) vs Delhi 1st Inns 187/2 (Gagan Vats 66, Yash Dhull 57).