Test cricket is tough, but I'm determined to make it count: Batter Jaiswal

RAJKOT: Playing an aggressive brand of cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal has already hit two double hundreds in his nascent career and the young India opener says though Test cricket is "tough" he believes in making it big after getting a start.

The left-handed attacking opener scored unbeaten 214 off 236 balls to steer India to a commanding 430 for 4 declared in their second innings, setting England a mammoth target of 557 runs.

It was his second double hundred in just six matches, having made his debut against the West Indies in July 2023.

Jaiswal also entered the record books by hitting the highest number of sixes (12) by an Indian in a Test innings in the Rajkot Test that India won by a massive 434-run margin.

"Test cricket is hard, but I thought that when I'm in there, I need to give my 100 per cent," Jaiswal said after India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

"I'm just trying. Whenever I'm set, I try to make it big. Because in Test cricket you never know, when you're playing well you have to make it big."

Analysing his double century, Jaiswal said he just tried to play session by session and also had to overcome a back problem en route the knock.