Jaiswal, Jadeja jazz up Bazball

RAJKOT : If you were driving through the Rajkot highway towards Jamnagar on Sunday afternoon, at some point you would have heard the chants “Bumrah…Bumrah…Bumrah” or at least the echoes of it. Unlike the first three days, the crowd attendance (23,679) at the Niranjan Shah Stadium was significantly higher. For starters, it was a holiday, and also, the match was poised in such a position that India might just take 2-1 lead. And that is exactly what happened. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a double century, and set a target of 557 and local lad Ravindra Jadeja took five to hand India a 434-run victory — the biggest run margin for an Indian Test win.

However, if you’d told anyone that this is how the match would unfold at the start of day three, not many would have bought into it. England were cruising at 207/2, India had lost their lead spinner in R Ashwin, who would return and take a wicket on Sunday, and Ben Duckett looked like he was running away with the game. From there, India induced a collapse to secure a 126-run lead, and then Jaiswal smashed a century to put the hosts on the front foot. Even with a 322-run deficit on Friday evening, England didn’t seem flustered. Duckett was confident that England would go for whatever target that’s put in front of them.

The thing, though, is that one cannot really read too much into that comment. Any team wouldn’t want to admit defeat or concede that they have no chance of coming back with two days left in the match. Even more so with this England, who seemed to be in a bubble of positive reaffirmation. So, if you ask any English cricketer at that point, they would have spoken the same way Duckett did. What they were not ready for was two young Indian batters tearing them apart. Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan put the foot on the accelerator and ensured there was no breathing space for England. For the visitors, with the massive target on one side, the pressure of batting through four sessions on a surface that was assisting spinners was another. And it was evident with the way Duckett and Zak Crawley started. There was a bit of tentativeness early on, and the left-hander was ran out by a brilliant effort from Mohammed Siraj and Dhruv Jurel. Bumrah then sent back Crawley, but once the spinners came on, there was little left to do for him and Siraj.