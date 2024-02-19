TN inch closer to Ranji quarters

CHENNAI : After bowling out Punjab for 274, Tamil Nadu, who posted 435 in their first essay, enforced follow up before reducing their opponents to 180/4 on Day 3 of their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy clash in Salem on Sunday.

TN have 22 points and if the match ends in a draw the hosts will have 25 points, same as Gujarat, but they can go through to knockouts by virtue of two bonus points. If they win, then they can have 28 points. In both scenarios, they will finish as top two sides in the group.

Karnataka in command

Sharath Srinivas and Vysakh Vijaykumar hit a ton as Karnataka eye an outright win against Chandigarh on Day 3 of their Group C match in Hubballi. The hosts declared their first innings at 563/5. It gave them a lead of 296 runs. Chandigarh were 61 for no loss after day’s play. As things stand now, Karnataka can finish the group engagements with 27 points by virtue of their first innings lead. But an outright win, if it is by innings, will swell their tally to 31.

Kerala secure 1st innings lead

Skipper Sachin Baby and Akshay Chandran scored a century each as Kerala declared their innings at 514/7 in their Group B match against Andhra in Vizianagaram. Andhra, who posted 272 in their first innings, were 19/1 at stumps.

Select scores

Group B: At Vizianagaram: Andhra 272 & 19/1 in 7 ovs vs Kerala 514/7 decl (Chandran 184, Baby 113; Golamru 4/161). Group C: At Hubli: Chandigarh: 267 & 61/0 in 11 ovs vs Karnataka 563/5 decl (Pandey 148, Srinivas 100 n.o, Vijaykumar 103 n.o; Kaila 3/143). At Salem: Tamil Nadu 435 vs Punjab 274 & 180/4 (f/o) in 40 ovs (Wadhera 103 batting; Ajith Ram 3/42). Group D: At New Delhi: Odisha 440 vs Delhi 451 in 130.3 ovs (Vats 66, Dhull 112, Jonty Sidhu 105 n.o; Mohapatra 3/63). At Puducherry: HP 463 bt Pondicherry 202 & 198 (f/o) in 43.3 ovs.