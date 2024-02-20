Hyderabad cricket chief promises Rs 1 crore to team, a BMW to each player if they win Ranji

CHENNAI: The Hyderabad cricket team is back in the Elite field in the Ranji Trophy after topping Plate Group. If this was not good news enough, what Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) top official announced would definitely be the cherry on top for the team. One crore rupees for the team and a BMW car for each cricketer in the team if they win the Ranji Trophy in the next three years.

Just to put things in perspective, here's a recap. More than a year ago, hosts Hyderabad suffered their sixth straight defeat in an Elite Group B Ranji Trophy match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal. The crushing defeat and the horrendous show — six losses in seven matches with a solitary point — meant they finished at the bottom of the points table and were relegated to Plate Group.

The relegation was not new to the team as it suffered the same fate in 2009-10 and 2022-23 seasons as well but the recent failure was apparently more because of chaos at the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Allegations of corruption were rampant making the Supreme Court appoint an administrator to run the show. Given the mess they were in, the priority of the newly-elected body led by Arishnapally Jagan Mohan Rao was to sort out on-field issues and make sure the team got back to the Elite Group.

The first target was achieved on Tuesday as Tilak Varma-led side defeated Meghalaya by 5 wickets in the Plate Group final to earn promotion to the Elite Group for the next season — incidentally at the same venue where they face the ignominy of relegation. The result was on the expected line as the other five teams in the group — Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram — are considered minnows and gradually rising through the ranks.