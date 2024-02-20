India v England: Crawley, Stokes and Umpire’s call

With England captain Ben Stokes calling for the ‘umpire’s call’ to be scrapped, a look at what happened with Zak Crawley’s dismissal and the reasoning behind it….



What happened with Crawley?



On the second ball of the ninth over, Jasprit Bumrah pitched a good length delivery on fifth stump, which moved into Zak Crawley, and hit him on knee roll of the front pad. India appealed, umpire Kumar Dharmasena gave out. Crawley, understandably bemused about the height, sent the decision upstairs.

The hawk-eye projections showed that the ball pitched outside off-stump, hit him in line before the verdict on hitting stumps coming as umpire’s call. Such was the projection that it was not clear whether the ball was missing the outer edge of bails on leg stump by a whisker. On-field decision was held and Crawley was given out.



The aftermath



Once the match was over — England suffered a 434-run loss — captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took the Crawley dismissal to match referee Geoff Crowe to understand what happened regarding the replay. While talking to reporters, Stokes said, “The ball is quite clearly missing the stump on the replay.

So when it gets given umpire’s call and the ball’s not actually hitting the stumps, we were a bit bemused. So we just wanted some clarity from the hawk eye guys. It came back saying the numbers, or whatever it is that is, it was saying that it was hitting the stumps but it was the projection that was wrong. I don’t know what that means. Something’s gone wrong, so, yeah.”