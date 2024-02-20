India vs England: Promising signs of marathon innings for trio

No, it is not a superlative claim. Neither is it a psychobabble where the analogy fits the bill. Sarfaraz, senior most of the lot, broke into the national side finally after piling on runs in the Ranji Trophy like Pujara did. Gill, after being the anointed batting prodigy when he broke in, is settling in at No. 3. Then there is Jaiswal, the youngest of the lot, who could well be the next all-format super star. The Mumbai batter dominated red-ball cricket and upskilled himself for the shortest format. Jurel, while making a mark in the Indian Premier League, loves red-ball cricket and has had a good start so far.

But let’s be clear. Barring Jaiswal, none of the other batters have sealed their spots for the foreseeable future. Yes, Gill scored runs in the last two Tests but at the same time, he would want to continue the same. Jaiswal, on the other hand, has taken Test cricket like fish to see. Century on debut, back-to-back double centuries in this series — Jaiswal had heaped praise not just from India, but the opposition camp as well.

Ben Stokes, England captain, after the match in Rajkot, said: “If I said I didn’t think he [Jaiswal] was any good, it’d be a rogue thing [laughs]. Geez, he’s a great player to watch. I enjoy watching good players, even if it’s against me. (Watching him) today (Sunday) reminded me of watching Rishabh Pant. Pant is someone I love watching play. Early on, he took his time to get in, he struggled, but he sensed his opportunity to go after us and he did. He has had a fantastic start to his career, playing another unbelievable innings against us here.”

And it comes as no surprise that not just Stokes, but every single person in the cricketing fraternity is talking about Jaiswal. This is why, when Rohit said “Itna bas hai abhi ke liye (this is enough for now)" you know where he was coming from. "I won't say anything on Jaiswal. Everyone is talking about him. Let him play. He is playing well, it's good for us and he is in good form. I am not going to say much more than that,” he said.