That 90s show featuring Gill

RAJKOT: The Gabba. India vs Australia, post-lunch session on day five. Shubman Gill takes guard against Mitchell Starc with Cheteshwar Pujara for company. The scorecard reads 85/1 after 39 overs. India still need 243 runs to breach the fortress that is Gabba. To be honest, going after the target was in neither batter’s mind. That is when Gill kicked off something. The menacing left-arm pacer ran in, delivered a short-pitched delivery — blink and it was sent to the midwicket boundary with an authoritative pull. It was a wake up call for everyone hoping that India survive the day’s play.

In Starc’s next over, Pujara showed a glimpse of his upper cut, but the movie began another over later. Gill, all but 21, pulled Starc into the stands. And then, unleashed his upper cut, before swivelling and pulling along the ground for another four — 15 runs (including a no ball) in three balls. Although Rishabh Pant’s madness was showcased in Sydney, this takedown of Starc from Gill put him in the front and centre of the anointed batting prodigies. He fell nine short of a century, but Rishabh pulled off a heist to secure a historic victory.

That 91 against Australia in Brisbane when the chips were down made Gill the promised prince of Indian batting.

February 17, 2024. Rajkot. India vs England, post Tea session, day three. Three years had passed since the epic Test knock and victory in Gabba. In this time, Gill had sealed his spot in the 50-over format, smashed an ODI double and had a stellar year as an ODI opener in 2023. And it is because of his success in white-ball, the prolonged lull in the format where he made his mark went under the radar.

In the lead-up to the India-England series, there were questions over Gill’s consistency in the longest format. Since the Brisbane Test, he had played 17 matches with 781 runs to show for at an average of 26.93; four 50-plus scores in 31 innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal had taken up his spot, but knowing the talent he had, the team management had given Gill a rope at No. 3 — a position that was filled by a long lineage of stalwarts.

However, a twin failure in Hyderabad meant Gill was one bad match away from being dropped. What was going for him was that Virat Kohli was unavailable, KL Rahul was injured and the team management did not want to go back to the senior pros again. In what could well have been his last innings before being dropped, Gill scored a century at Visakhapatnam.