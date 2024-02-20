TN play Saurashtra, Karnataka face Vidarbha in Ranji quarters

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu needed just seven overs to chase down an easy target and beat Punjab by nine wickets on the final day to top Group C and qualify for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals here on Monday. With six points from the easy win, TN topped the group with 28 points from seven matches.

Karnataka, who drew with Chandigarh in Hubballi on Monday, also qualified for the quarterfinals as they finished second in the group with 27 points. Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner Sai Kishore (4/80) shone with the ball on Monday as he took four wickets to help his side bowl Punjab out for 231 in 64.2 overs.

Punjab were following-on after they made 274 in their first innings in reply to Tamil Nadu’s 435. Punjab began the final day at 180 for 4. Needing just 71 runs for an outright win, Tamil Nadu reached the target in just seven overs for the loss of one wicket.

In Hubbali, Chandigarh ended the final day on 236/5 in their second innings after Karnataka had piled up a massive 563 for 5 declared in their first innings to draw the match.

Andhra advance from Group B

Andhra Pradesh will join 41-time champions Mumbai in the quarterfinals after escaping with a draw against Kerala on the fourth day of their final group match, in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Andhra finished with 26 points from seven games, while Mumbai topped the Group with 37 points from as many matches. Despite conceding three points to Kerala on the basis of first innings lead, the draw was enough for Andhra to make the knockout stage. But Andhra, who conceded a massive 242-run first innings lead, had to survive some anxious moments to earn the draw as Basil Thampi (3/36) and Nedumankuzhy Basil (3/43) produced a fiery spell to reduce their opponents to 185/9. But Shoaib Md Khan (11 not out) and last man Satyanarayana Raju negotiated the last few overs to secure the draw.