TN play Saurashtra, Karnataka face Vidarbha in Ranji quarters

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu needed just seven overs to chase down an easy target and beat Punjab by nine wickets on the final day to top Group C and qualify for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals here on Monday. With six points from the easy win, TN topped the group with 28 points from seven matches.
Karnataka, who drew with Chandigarh in Hubballi on Monday, also qualified for the quarterfinals as they finished second in the group with 27 points. Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner Sai Kishore (4/80) shone with the ball on Monday as he took four wickets to help his side bowl Punjab out for 231 in 64.2 overs.
Punjab were following-on after they made 274 in their first innings in reply to Tamil Nadu’s 435. Punjab began the final day at 180 for 4. Needing just 71 runs for an outright win, Tamil Nadu reached the target in just seven overs for the loss of one wicket.
In Hubbali, Chandigarh ended the final day on 236/5 in their second innings after Karnataka had piled up a massive 563 for 5 declared in their first innings to draw the match.
Andhra advance from Group B
Andhra Pradesh will join 41-time champions Mumbai in the quarterfinals after escaping with a draw against Kerala on the fourth day of their final group match, in Vizianagaram on Monday.
Andhra finished with 26 points from seven games, while Mumbai topped the Group with 37 points from as many matches. Despite conceding three points to Kerala on the basis of first innings lead, the draw was enough for Andhra to make the knockout stage. But Andhra, who conceded a massive 242-run first innings lead, had to survive some anxious moments to earn the draw as Basil Thampi (3/36) and Nedumankuzhy Basil (3/43) produced a fiery spell to reduce their opponents to 185/9. But Shoaib Md Khan (11 not out) and last man Satyanarayana Raju negotiated the last few overs to secure the draw.
Delhi end season on high
Left-arm spinner Sumit Mathur took a five-wicket haul on debut as Delhi defeated Odisha by seven wickets on a dramatic day four to end their campaign on a high. Sumit, who took four wickets in the first innings, ended with a match haul of nine as Delhi recorded their third win of the season.
Delhi finished third in the standings behind Madhya Pradesh and Baroda. Had not been for the unexpected loss to Pondicherry in the tournament opener, Delhi could have qualified from Group D. Odisha on the other hand finished seventh in an eight team group.
With both teams not in the race to advance in the competition, the game was headed for a dull draw on day three but the events on the final day made the game more than interesting. Having taking a slender 11-run first innings, Delhi bowled out Odisha for 133 to enforce a result. Set a target of 123, Delhi got home in 20.3 overs.
Quarterfinals line-up
Vidarbha vs Karnataka, Nagpur
Mumbai vs Baroda, Mumbai
TN vs Saurashtra, Coimbatore
MP vs Andhra, Indore
All matches begin on Feb 23