'Underdogs' New Zealand vow to 'fight' in T20 series with Australia

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND: Captain Mitchell Santner vowed Tuesday that his "underdogs" New Zealand will put up a "fight" in their three-match Twenty20 home series against a full-strength Australia.

With the World Cup looming in June, the rivals will meet in front of a sell-out crowd in Wellington on Wednesday, followed by games in Auckland on Friday and Sunday.

New Zealand triumphed in their last meeting in the shortest format, by 89 runs in October 2022 in Sydney at the World Cup, but Australia have since lifted the 50-over World Cup and are coming off a 2-1 T20 series win over the West Indies.

"We're probably underdogs but we are used to that tag and don't think much of it," Santner told reporters.

"It's always a pretty cool time when the Aussies come over. You always want to challenge yourself against the best in the world, and they're up there for sure."