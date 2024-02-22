Depleted but India still dangerous

RANCHI: If you course through the chaos of the fast-developing industrial city that is Ranchi and get to the JSCA Cricket Stadium, it seems like an anomaly. It's quaint in its own way and the breezy weather means you wouldn't break a sweat. On the eve of the fourth Test between India and England, one batter was actually sweating it out in the nets — Shubman Gill.

Gill, one of the few batters who hardly misses even an optional training session, was working with batting coach Vikram Rathour on his footwork against spin. With it being an optional training, most main players were understandably absent. The one interesting bowler who was present was Akash Deep. The Bengal pacer was actually working on his batting in the nets and spent a significant amount of time doing the fielding drills.

It could be an indication of Akash Deep making his Test debut, or maybe not. However, why has it come to this? Jasprit Bumrah, the leading wicket-taker of the series so far, has been rested for the all-important match in Ranchi to manage his workload. Which meant, either of Mukesh Kumar/Akash Deep or an extra spinner could come into the picture based on how the surface looks on match day.

On Thursday, England captain Ben Stokes observed that some grass had been shaved off, but that apart, there was not much change to what they saw — some cracks — on Wednesday. While the England camp expects the surface to assist spinners, they have made two changes, bringing in Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir while retaining James Anderson in the playing XI. Stokes emphasised the high-arm release action of Bashir could perhaps help him a bit more than what Rehan Ahmed could offer on the surface. That said, the England captain said irrespective of how the pitch plays out, they have the arsenal to adapt.