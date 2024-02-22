It's a typical Indian wicket with cracks and it will turn: India batting coach Rathour

RANCHI: India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Thursday said the Ranchi wicket hosting the fourth Test against England has "enough cracks" and would favour the spinners but insisted they have enough firepower to cope with any condition.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been the top-wickettaker of the series but he would be missing the fourth Test after being given a break to manage his workload.

The move has led many to believe that India will go for a rank turner for the fourth Test beginning on Friday.

"Everytime we play in India, there's question mark on the pitch ... It's a typical Indian wicket, there are cracks, this wicket always had cracks," Rathour told reporters on the eve of the match.

"It will turn, but how much it will turn and from when we are not sure. But we have enough balance in our team."

He said Bumrah is absolutely fine but it was not "advisable" to play him continuously. The India spearhead has bowled 80.5 overs in three Tests, taking 17 wickets at an average of 13.64.