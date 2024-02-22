I've never seen something like that before: Stokes on Ranchi pitch

RANCHI: England captain Ben Stokes added spice to the talks on Ranchi pitch for the fourth Test against India, saying he has not seen anything remotely like the 22-yard strip here in the past.

India are leading the five-match series 2-1 and the penultimate Test will start here on Friday.

However, discussion about the platey cracks on the pitch as described by England batter Ollie Pope has dominated the build-up to this Test.

Stokes added a touch of intrigue as well.

"It looked interesting, didn't it? I don't know. I can't say much. I don't know, I've never seen something like that before so I have no idea. I don't know what could happen," Stokes was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

It indeed was an ominous reading of the playing surface, if you are from the England camp.

But then Stokes had a reason for it as well.