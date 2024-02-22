TN IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament : Avinash Ramesh of India, Anton Sitnikov of Ukraine on top

CHENNAI: International Masters Avinash Ramesh of India and Anton Sitnikov of Ukraine are leading with 2.5 points at the end of 3rd round of the 19th TN IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament being played at Tirupur. Anton made a quick draw with IM David of Russia in a Slav opening in 20 moves. Avinash beat Dere Pushkar.
Results (Rd 3): IM Kushagra Mohan 2 drew with N Lokesh 0.5; B Sekar 1 drew with Ajay Santhosh Parvathareddy 1.5; IM Avinash Ramesh 2.5 bt Dere Pushkar 1.5; IM Touzane Oliver (France) 1.5 drew with IM Buscara Sevan (France) (1); M Gochelasvili David (Russia) drew with IM Sitnikov Anton (Ukraine) 2.5.
Adhvick shines
Adhvick Eswaran’s 75 came in handy for Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) to beat St Bede’s AIHSS by 118 runs in the final of the Akshar Arbol U-14 cricket tournament.
Brief scores: Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) 228/8 in 50 ovs (T Darshan 55, Adhvick Eswaran 75) bt St Bede’s AIHSS 110 in 25 ovs (Dhiraj 41; S Rishab 3/35).
Nitin slams half-century
AK Nitin’s 59 not out propelled Ramachandraa Public School (Kottivakkam) to defeat Lalaji Omega International CBSE (Kolapakkam) in the quarterfinals of the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy.
Brief scores (Quarterfinals): PSBB Millennium ‘A’ (Gerugambakkam) 76 in 30 ovs (S Anish 25; P Sanjay Selvam 4/19) lost to Don Bosco MHSS ‘A’ (Egmore) 79/3 in 23.4 ovs (M Lalith Krishnan 3/18); St John’s Public School (Jalladianpet) 217 in 49.5 ovs (Akshadh Rao 81, N Avinash 50; Kim Fredrick Antony 3/41) bt Jawahar Vidyalaya SSS (Ashok Nagar) 55 in 26.3 ovs (Dennis Hudson 3/8, Levin Joel 3/21); St Bedes AIHSS ‘A’ 189 in 49 ovs (LK Vigneshwar 48; SK Sachin 4/40) bt Govt HSS, West Mambalam 91 in 35.1 ovs (N Deva 25; S Anirudh 5/25); Lalaji Omega International CBSE (Kolapakkam) 189 in 47.1 ovs (Samrudh Vijaya Prasad 50; Varun Karthick 3/21, RR Ritvick 3/23) lost to Ramachandraa Public School (Kottivakkam) 190/8 in 49.2 ovs (AK Nitin 59 n.o; B Saikrissh 4/44).
Racing league on the cards
A franchise-based two-wheeler racing league is scheduled to be launched in India later this year, according to Akbar Ebrahim, president of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India. Akbar revealed the same during the Annual Awards function here on Wednesday.