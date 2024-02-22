TN IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament : Avinash Ramesh of India, Anton Sitnikov of Ukraine on top

CHENNAI: International Masters Avinash Ramesh of India and Anton Sitnikov of Ukraine are leading with 2.5 points at the end of 3rd round of the 19th TN IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament being played at Tirupur. Anton made a quick draw with IM David of Russia in a Slav opening in 20 moves. Avinash beat Dere Pushkar.

Results (Rd 3): IM Kushagra Mohan 2 drew with N Lokesh 0.5; B Sekar 1 drew with Ajay Santhosh Parvathareddy 1.5; IM Avinash Ramesh 2.5 bt Dere Pushkar 1.5; IM Touzane Oliver (France) 1.5 drew with IM Buscara Sevan (France) (1); M Gochelasvili David (Russia) drew with IM Sitnikov Anton (Ukraine) 2.5.

Adhvick shines

Adhvick Eswaran’s 75 came in handy for Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) to beat St Bede’s AIHSS by 118 runs in the final of the Akshar Arbol U-14 cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) 228/8 in 50 ovs (T Darshan 55, Adhvick Eswaran 75) bt St Bede’s AIHSS 110 in 25 ovs (Dhiraj 41; S Rishab 3/35).

Nitin slams half-century

AK Nitin’s 59 not out propelled Ramachandraa Public School (Kottivakkam) to defeat Lalaji Omega International CBSE (Kolapakkam) in the quarterfinals of the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy.