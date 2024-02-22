WPL 2024: Sensational sophomore season awaits

For starters, the teams have had a good look at what the season could look like and where they needed to focus in the off-season. The first glimpses of this understanding were on display in the auction itself where teams spent money on strengthening their squads with domestic talent. This led to UP Warriorz picking uncapped Vrinda Dinesh for Rs 1.3 crore to Delhi Capitals rewarding Jharkhand's Ashwani Kumari after her performances in the domestic circuit. The other highlight of the season is going to be the inclusion of veterans of the game, who have found themselves out of the national side over the years. The likes of Veda Krishnamurthy (Gujarat) and Gouher Sultana (UP) have a unique chance to help the younger generation with their experience and make the most of these opportunities for their respective teams.

The title holders, Mumbai Indians have kept their core group of Indian and international players intact and have added the firepower of South Africa's Shabnim Ismail. Natalie Sciver-Brunt, ICC's Player of the Year for 2023, and Hayley Matthews, the T20I Player of the Year, were crucial for the side's victorious run and they would be itching to go again. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's form in the white ball in recent times could be a cause for concern, but they have enough firepower at their disposal. In Amandeep Kaur, they have an exciting left-arm wrist spinner, a rarity in the women's game, and she could pose a challenge.

Similarly, the Delhi Capitals under former Australian captain, Meg Lanning would like to build on their achievements in the first season. In Annabel Sutherland, they have recruited one of the most exciting allrounders in the world, but their strength lies in their experienced Indian players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav. Titas Sadhu, the U19 World Cup winner, did not get any matches in the first season, but this could well be her season given how much she has improved since the last edition.