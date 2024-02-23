Happy as Harris: Amazing Grace locked and loaded for WPL

CHENNAI: UP Warriorz's Grace Harris is a live wire. She is known for hitting big sixes and taking some unbelievable catches, while also doing a commentary on her performance.

Take this for example. In the recent season of the Women's Big Bash League, playing at the North Sydney Oval, she felt like something was wrong with the bat handle.

"I noticed that the bat was clicking a little bit. I yelled at the bench that (I might need a new bat). And you know with the shorter formats, how they don't like stoppages in the play. I had to wait till the end of the over. So I thought, 'Stuff it, Grace!". I had to hit it. It was not as if I was not middling them that day, up until that time anyway (she had hit 64 runs off 36 at that time). Turns out the bat snapped and it went for a six," she cannot control her laughter while recalling the story to this daily.