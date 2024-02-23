Happy as Harris: Amazing Grace locked and loaded for WPL

CHENNAI: UP Warriorz's Grace Harris is a live wire. She is known for hitting big sixes and taking some unbelievable catches, while also doing a commentary on her performance.
Take this for example. In the recent season of the Women's Big Bash League, playing at the North Sydney Oval, she felt like something was wrong with the bat handle.
"I noticed that the bat was clicking a little bit. I yelled at the bench that (I might need a new bat). And you know with the shorter formats, how they don't like stoppages in the play. I had to wait till the end of the over. So I thought, 'Stuff it, Grace!". I had to hit it. It was not as if I was not middling them that day, up until that time anyway (she had hit 64 runs off 36 at that time). Turns out the bat snapped and it went for a six," she cannot control her laughter while recalling the story to this daily.
Social media had already embraced this happy-go-lucky personality way before she smashed a six. For them, it was 'Classic Grace Harris Behaviour.' And the Australian international has never shied away from owning it on and off the field. What you see is what you get. She has always been the player who wanted to play the game without compromising the 'fun element' and she has exactly done that.
"I would like to think that, even if you do something you don't thoroughly enjoy, you can try and make it fun. Even if you can make something enjoyable out of it. Cricket, it's easy to enjoy, because I have always loved playing the game. Life can be a bit challenging and serious at a time. Don't get me wrong, it's not always sunshine and rainbows. But if one can bring sunshine and rainbows to your life then I am all for it," Harris added.
The attitude towards the game has stayed the same even when Harris was performing exceptionally well for her domestic teams in the WBBL and 50 over state competition, but she was not getting opportunities for the national side. Harris remained the same person throughout the time she spent out of the national side.
"To be honest, it wasn't too tough. I was still domestically playing cricket and I loved my time in the teams I was playing for Brisbane Heat and Queensland Fire. I always thought hard about my own game and tried to be the best player that I could be for whatever role that was given. What has changed over the last few years is that I can own my role better, knowing what is expected of me. Now, if I am backed into the corner, I back myself to get out of it," Harris is completely clear in her thought process.
That is exactly what came in handy and made Harris a crowd favorite in the first season of the WPL when she took UP over the line in their opening game against Gujarat Giants. With 63 runs needed from the 24 balls, she paired with England's Sophie Ecclestone to 'take a shot at the target.' "That was a pretty good game," her eyes lit up talking about her heroics from the DY Patil Stadium. "I must admit, I didn't think we were going to get there when I first walked out to bat. With Ecclestone still out there, we had a chance, because she can whack the ball. We had a good crack at it and we were home. I am looking forward to seeing whatever this season has to offer as well," she smiles.
One of the things Harris is looking forward to is getting amongst the domestic players she formed a special bond with, in the first edition and adding a few more friendships with the new additions to the roster. And despite the talk about foreign players' contribution she knows how vital it is for the domestic players. "I think, it is definitely a key to Indian women's cricket team moving forward. If they are going to be successful, tournaments like these are integral for it. The success and pressure that they will face at the international level, you face here. So, I guess, this is a very good learning place.
"If you are the domestic player, you would take every opportunity to pick the brains of the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt, or Ellyse Perry. It will only help them be more successful or know what that success looks like. If you are bowling at Ellyse, you can only get better. Whether she hits you or you get her out it's a great result, because you can always learn from both things. The competition itself is good fun, but it's outstanding for the domestic players to get that opportunity," Harris added.
The only cricketer in the women's game who names her bats after burgers, just because she thoroughly enjoys them is locked and loaded for the season. If UP are to go further than last year, where they were knocked out in the eliminator, Harris will have to make a big impact and you can bet the Aussie gun is going to enjoy every moment of it.