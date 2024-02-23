I always dreamt of being a cop, says Deepti Sharma after becoming DSP in UP Police

NEW DELHI: It's not often that one gets to live a cherished professional dream after taking a completely different career path in life but Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma counts herself among the lucky few after being appointed a DSP in Uttar Pradesh Police, something that she aspired for as a child.

Sharma, who hails from Agra, was named a DSP in UP Police last month and was felicitated by state chief minister Yogi Adityanath with a cash prize of Rs 3 crore for her performances in the last couple of years.

Sharma was part of the teams that won the Asian Games gold last year and the Commonwealth Games silver in 2022.

"I always dreamt of becoming a police officer. I used to see that it is a difficult job but I always wanted to wear that uniform once and wanted to see how it felt," Sharma told PTI Video.

"My parents also supported me that I should become a police officer. I and my family are really happy with this recognition," she said.