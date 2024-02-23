Women's Premier League: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets

BENGALURU: Forceful fifties by Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia helped defending champions Mumbai Indians ace a thrilling final-ball chase to beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) opener here on Friday.

Skipper Harmanpreet made 55 (34b, 7x4, 1x6) as Mumbai scaled down 172 off the last ball and she was helped a great deal by Yastika, who made 57 off 45 balls (8x4, 2x6).

The 19-year-old Alice Capsey's power-packed 75 (53b, 8x4, 3x6) was a perfect vindication of her future star as she guided Delhi Capitals to 171 for five, setting a tall barrier in front of Mumbai.

But the Mumbai outfit stayed in the match through fine efforts by Yastika and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Despite their concerted efforts, Mumbai still needed 12 runs off the last over bowled by off-spinner Capsey, who was later adjudged player of the match.