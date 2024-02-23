Rohtas to Ranchi via Kolkata: Akash Deep's sensational journey from adversity to triumph

RANCHI: Laduma Devi was busy overseeing the construction of their family house in Baddi village of Bihar's Rohtas district when she received a call from Akash Deep on Thursday. "Ma, I'm making my Test debut for India tomorrow, you have to come".

Hours later, after a gruelling 300km road journey, she was at Ranchi's JSCA stadium, watching with pride and tears in her eyes as head coach Rahul Dravid handed the coveted cap to the pacer, who made an immediate impression with three top-order England wickets in the ongoing fourth Test.

The shy but stoic woman was soaking it all in with Akash Deep's two nieces and his cousin Baibhaw Kumar providing her support in the emotionally overwhelming moment. She and the family had been through hell and back but Akash Deep was finally making it all count.

"His father always wished for him to become a government officer, but cricket was his true passion, and I was his partner in crime. I would secretly send him to play cricket and help him pursue his dream," the proud mother told PTI as she watched her son make a sensational debut.

"During that time, if someone heard that your son was playing cricket, they would say 'yeh toh awara mawwali hi banega (he is spoilt and will become a rogue). But we had the faith in him and didn't let him give up despite losing my malik (husband) and beta (son) in six months," she said, pain still apparent in her shaky voice as she grappled with a surge of emotions.