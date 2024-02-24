India's batter Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fifth Indian to score 600 or more runs in a Test series

The 22-year-old Jaiswal joined Indian batting legends Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid as well as Dilip Sardesai to amass more than 600 runs in a Test series.