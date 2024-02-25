'Jurel' in the crown: India all out for 307 after Dhruv Jurel's splendid 90

RANCHI: Dhruv Jurel hit a resilient maiden fifty as India produced an incredible fightback to cut down England's first-innings lead to 46 runs before being dismissed for 307 at the stroke of lunch on the third day of the fourth Test here on Sunday.

Following up his dogged 46 in his debut Test in Rajkot, Jurel produced a career-best 90, showing that he can soak pressure with utmost ease as India's long search for a wicketkeeper-batter seemed to have ended.

After getting to his fifty from 96 balls, the Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter quickly changed gears, taking the English spin duo of Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley to cleaners.

Jurel hurried for a single off Hartley to bring up his maiden fifty in Test cricket, in an innings of supreme composure.

Later Akash Deep put on an entertaining 40-run stand off just 75 balls for the ninth wicket with Jurel.

Dropped on 59 by Ollie Robinson, Jurel smacked Bashir for back-to-back four and six and raced to 90 from 149 balls before left-arm spinner Hartley denied him a well-deserved century by cleaning him up with a quicker delivery.