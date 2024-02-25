New Zealand to send security delegation to Pakistan ahead of T20I series

KARACHI: New Zealand Cricket will send a security delegation to Pakistan ahead of their five-match T20I series in April this year.

A reliable source close to the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that the delegation would include private security expert Reg Dickason and a senior official of the NZ players association Heath Mills.

Dickason has been the regular security consultant for the ICC and other cricket boards when top tier teams have visited Pakistan in recent years.

In the 2022-23 season, Pakistan hosted England and New Zealand twice along with Australia (once).

The delegation is due in early March to visit Lahore and Rawalpindi where the matches will probably be held,the source said.