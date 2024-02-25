Surface tension for India

RANCHI : AS R Ashwin walked back after watching the DRS review of his dismissal on the big screen of the JSCA International Stadium, his mind would have probably revisited an age-old Tamil slang. Uruturadhu.

To translate loosely, it's under-arm bowling with the ball rolling along the ground. Within the context of the game, the second part of the sentence is applicable. For the record, the visitors didn't consciously use it as a strategy but they understood the nature of the surface and kept chugging away. In the process, they reduced India to 219/7. The hosts still trail by 134 runs.

Both James Anderson and Ollie Robinson started off with tight lines keeping in mind the variable bounce on offer. Ben Stokes, too, played his part as he set two close fielders on the leg-side for Rohit Sharma. Anderson lured him forward and the Indian captain hung his bat outside to hand an outside edge. After a while, Stokes brought on Shoaib Bashir — who would go on to bowl 31 bowlers on the trot — and the lanky off-spinner kept hitting the right areas.

Yashasvi Jasiwal and Shubman Gill showed caution, but just when it seemed like the latter was settling, Bashir found one of the cracks. It turned, beat the inside edge and hit the pads. The No. 3 reviewed but it was Umpire's Call on impact (England got lucky with three Umpire's Call decisions going in their favour on Saturday).

Rajat Patidar, already under pressure to retain his place, was one of those victims. Ravindra Jadeja, who came in ahead of Sarfaraz Khan (a move they did in the last game), tried to counter-attack with two sixes. But he was the next to go as a Bashir delivery jumped a bit extra and surprised the southpaw. A simple bat-pad offering was snaffled by short-leg. Then came the body blow. Jaiswal was set for another ton when a grubber from Bashir caught the toe end of his bat before dislodging the stumps.