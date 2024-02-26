2024 India Cements Pro League Tournament: Dindigul Super Kings crowned champions

CHENNAI: Dindigul Super Kings emerged as the winners of the 2024 India Cements Pro League (ICPL) Tournament Season 2, beating Karaikudi Super Kings by 27 runs in the final. D Kartikeyan from Dindigul Super Kings picked up a five-wicket haul. Earlier, in the semifinal stages which were held on the same day, Dindigul Super Kings beat Thanjavur Super Kings in the first semifinal, while Karaikudi Super Kings beat Thenkasi Super Kings in the second semifinal.

Former CSK and Tamil Nadu player K Shri Vasudevadas was the Chief Guest for the closing ceremony. S Natesh – State Head Sales and Marketing, India Cements Limited, Engineer Rajesh –President, FACET&P, Engineer Jayaprakash, Chairman, Sports Committee, FACET, Shashank Singh, Head Marketing & Channel Growth India Cements Limited, Parthasarathy Ramanujam, Chief Marketing Officer, India Cements Limited, Ravi Krishna Iyer, Head HR of India Cements were the other guests of honour.