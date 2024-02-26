Sai Kishore powers TN into Ranji SF

CHENNAI: A professional display by Tamil Nadu enabled them to defeat Saurashtra by an innings and 33 runs on the third day of the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy played at Coimbatore on Sunday. Man of the Match R Sai Kishore, with 4/27 (match haul 9/93) in the second innings, was once again in his element to fashion one of the memorable wins of his career as the captain of Tamil Nadu.

Although Tamil Nadu could add only 38 runs to its overnight score of 300 runs, the 155-run lead proved decisive.

Saurashtra in their second essay, barring Cheteshwar Pujara (46), were bowled out for 122. “Very pleased with the performance of the boys. They gave a professional display and I am very excited and thrilled that our team has got to the semifinals,’’ said Sai Kishore.

Vidarbha in command

Nagpur: Yash Thakur and Aditya Sarwate shone bright as Vidarbha moved into a commanding position against Karnataka after swelling their lead to 224 runs on the third day their quarterfinal on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Sarwate (3/50) and pacer Thakur (3/48) shared six wickets equally among them as Karnataka were bundled out for 286 in their first innings. It helped the hosts take a lead of 174 runs and Vidarbha closed day three at 50 for no loss in their second innings.