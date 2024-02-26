Spinning the same record in Ranchi

“I am someone who comes from the top and likes the ball to drop on the pitch. Somehow when I come to the Eastern part of the country I find that there is not enough bite out of the surface. The bounce is literally around shin height if I can say that, so had to bowl a lot of side spin, had to hammer into the pitch for the first part of the spell and later from the other side I felt there was a little bit more purchase. Had to rewire and it’s a mental switch I had to make,” he would later explain in a chat with the broadcasters.

And the change worked. He came around the wicket and the ball drifted and dipped a lot more than Root expected. As a result, he was caught falling over when the ball pitched just enough in line and turned sharply to hit Root low on the pads. The umpire did not give it out, but Ashwin convinced Rohit for a review. And it was that decision they were all anxiously waiting for.

Once the three reds flashed on the giant screen, Ashwin jumped in the air, punched in delight and let out a scream. That is how much it meant to him, that is how much the wicket of Root was for India’s fortunes. Once Root got out, Crawley and Jonny Bairstow took the lead forward with the England opener getting to his half-century. However, soon Kuldeep Yadav did his part as he bamboozled Crawley to clean him up. The left-arm wrist spinner then trapped Ben Stokes as the ball hit the pads before rolling into the stumps. Bairstow would give an easy catch immediately after tea and all of a sudden England had gone from 110-3 to 120-6.