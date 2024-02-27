Gujarat's Krishnamurthy in hunt for hometown glory in Bengaluru

"It was heartbreaking for me that I was not able to be part of the tournament in the last season. It didn't sit well with me. It took me a while to come out of it," Krishnamurthy admitted. However, she found a way to remain close to the game when she got the opportunity to be part of the broadcasting team for the inaugural season. Krishnamurthy believes that chance came at the right time for her. "I wanted to commentate because I didn't want to sit at home and sulk over it. There were times when you were commentating, and it hit you hard knowing you could have been part of that."

"Commentary gave me that platform where I could be occupied. Because I have played a lot of cricket with or against everybody who is part of the WPL, it gave me extra insight into things in the game and made my job easier. That also gave me a platform where I could take care of myself with the mental health aspect as well," the senior Indian player said.

When it came to the mini-auction ahead of the second edition in December 2023, Krishnamurthy had her fingers crossed hoping to get the chance to be part of the league. And that golden ticket came in when Gujarat picked her for Rs 30 Lakh. The broadcasting team that welcomed her in the inaugural season was the first to congratulate her.

"The people who I worked with in commentary were rooting for me. It made me feel good. Even when the auction preview was going on all the experts and presenters were rooting for me. We have a close-knit unit. When I got picked for the WPL, everyone in that office celebrated and sent me messages. But once I got selected, there was a feeling of okay I got selected. What now?" she mentioned.