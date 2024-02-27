MP enter Ranji semis, Mumbai in command

CHENNAI: MADHYA Pradesh stole a stunning heist to advance to the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy. Needing 170 to progress, Andhra began Day Four at 95/4. Skipper Hanuma Vihari, who would vow to never play for the side again in an extraordinary post-match missive on social media, and Karan Shinde took them to 112 before they collapsed.
They lost the next four wickets for 17 before Girinath Reddy and Ashwin Hebbar showed some resistance with a 32-run stand. But both of them fell when the finish line was in sight — the latter was dismissed when they were one hit away — to hand MP the win by the narrowest of margins. For them, Anubhav Agarwal came up trumps with a spell of 6/52 in 19 overs.
They will find out their semifinal opponents on Tuesday after Karnataka put themselves back in contention against Vidarbha. While they still have a mountain to climb, their Day Four has meant they have the tools to do so. After their pacers did all the damage to bowl out the seasoned side (Vidwath Kaverappa and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up all 10 wickets between them in the third innings), Mayank Agarwal and R Samarth set in pursuit of 371 in earnest fashion.
While Samarth departed after putting on 101 for the first wicket, the start has given them a sniff.
Late in the day, Aditya Sarwate gave them the much-needed breakthrough as he breached through Samarth’s defences. Young KV Aneesh and Agarwal know a lot will depend on the start on Tuesday.
In the last of the quarterfinals still going on, Mumbai strengthened their stranglehold against Baroda. After picking up the first innings lead on Day Three, they batted throughout Day Four to be placed at 379/9. Considering they lead by 415, Baroda need a few miracles on the final day.