New Zealand fast bowler Wagner retires from international cricket

WELLINGTON: An emotional Neil Wagner announced his retirement from international cricket Tuesday, after the fast bowler was left out of New Zealand's team for the first Test against Australia this week.

Wagner fought back tears as he told reporters he had decided to call time on a 64-Test career after New Zealand Cricket said he would not be in the side for Thursday's match in Wellington.

"It's never an easy time to do something like this, but the time has obviously come," said the 37-year-old Wagner, who has taken 260 Test wickets.

"It's been amazing to represent the Black Caps. It's been some of the proudest moments of my life.

Fiery short-ball specialist Wagner said he would leave the squad before the start of next week's second Test in Christchurch.

"I'm looking forward to one final week in camp and will be doing everything I can to help prepare and support the boys," he said.