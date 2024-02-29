Chris Gayle hopes T20 World Cup can help cricket crack US market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Former West Indies star Chris Gayle hopes the T20 World Cup will help cricket crack the lucrative American sports market and lift the game onto a new global level.

The Twenty20 showpiece, which starts on June 1, is being jointly hosted by the United States and Gayle's native West Indies, where big crowds are expected.

But it will be the first major international cricket tournament staged in the United States, with a sell-out crowd expected for the clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at a temporary 34,000-seat venue in Long Island, New York.

Gayle believes the success of last year's inaugural Major League Cricket, a US-based T20 franchise competition, has given the game a foothold in America.

"The ICC (International Cricket Council) has been trying to get cricket on a global scale within the USA," Gayle told AFP in an interview marking 100 days to go until the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

"India v Pakistan is in New York, I'm sure it's going to be phenomenal.