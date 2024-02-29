Conversations with friends: How Harris helped unlock Navgire's beast mode

CHENNAI : In the first-ever game for the UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League, the cricketing world witnessed something special. While chasing 170 for the win against the Gujarat Giant, UP lost a few early wickets, but Kiran Navgire kept them in the contest with a half-century.

And just as it looked like UP were back in the game, Navgire fell. With 82 runs needed in 42 balls, DY Patil Stadium witnessed the Grace Harris Storm as the Australian turned the tide with an unbeaten 59 runs off just 26 balls to take UP home. "I was gobsmacked that day," Navgire still has goosebumps remembering that day.

"When we came back to the hotel from that game, I asked her if I could have 15 minutes of her time. I wanted to know what was going through her head when she was batting and how, on earth, she managed that chase. We spoke a lot that day. She told me how she did it. How did she read those conditions to make her game work? How she planned it. She told me that if there is a good ball, you have to respect it and take a single. If you are at the crease, you should aim to finish the match with a calm head. If I hadn't talked with her that day, maybe I would have never learned it. It became part of my thinking process," said Navgire, who got candid speaking about the conversation.