CK Nayudu trophy: Sumit, Devesh century stand enable Rajasthan fight back against TN

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by Sumit Godara (53 batting) and Devesh Agarwal (69) enabled Rajasthan, who were made to follow on by Tamil Nadu, fight back better in their second essay and post 139 for 3 in 40 overs at stumps on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy Under 23 match played at KL Saini stadium, Jaipur. Sumit and Devesh added 106 runs for the third wicket in 21.3 overs. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 441 in 116.2 ovs (Shubhang Mishra 139, Tushar Raheja 86, RS Mokit Hariharan 101; Himanshu Nehra 5/109, Dhananjay Tiwari 3/73) vs Rajasthan 287 in 100 ovs (Divya Gajraj 47, Sumit Godara 47, Devesh Agarwal 45; P Vidyuth 4/72, G Govinth 3/56)

Thirushkamini cracks ton

Keerthana’s fifer and Thirushkamini’s unbeaten ton (105 n.o) came in handy for Tamil Nadu to hammer Saurashtra by nine wickets in the BCCI Senior Women one dayers league round played at CAP ground-2, Puducherry. Thirushkamini and Eloksi added 141 runs in 208 balls for the unbroken second wicket. Tamil Nadu finished second in Group ‘A’ table with 20 points With this win Tamil Nadu entered the pre-quartertinals where they will meet Mumbai. Brief scores: Saurashtra 151/7 in 50 ovs (Riddhi Ruparel 51; SB Keerthana 5/16) lost to TN 155/1 in 39 ovs (MD Thirushkamini 105 n.o).

Karthikeyan shines

Riding on L Karthikeyan’s 4/29, Pattabiram CA beat IEC RC by 7 runs in a Second Division match of the TNCA -Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: II Division: Pattabiram CA 149 in 29.1 ovs (B Aravind 53; S Parvesh Gautam 3/27, VG Deenadayalan 3/30) bt IEC RC 142/9 in 30 ovs (S Parvesh Gautam 39; L Karthikeyan 4/29, M Vinith Kumar 3/38).

Hemanth bags crown

Hemanth Raam of Chennai with seven points at the end of the ninth round won the 11th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament, organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association. IM Khusenkhojaev Mohammad of Tajikistan with 6.5 points and Harsh Suresh of Chennai with 6 points finished second and third respectively. Hemanth Raam earned his first IM norm from this tournament. In the 12th norm tournament held simultaneously, IM Tologon Tegin Semetei of Kyrgyzstan won the tournament with seven and a half points.