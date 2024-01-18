Washington Sundar in Ranji squad

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu have got a major boost for their Ranji campaign against Railways as all-rounder Washington Sundar will join the Tamil Nadu team after the final T20I against Afghanistan.

Squad: Sai Kishore (captain), MS Washington Sundar, B Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, N Jagadeesan, Vimal Khumar, S Lokeshwar, S Ajith Ram, B Sachin, M Mohammed, Sandeep Warrier, Trilok Nag, Ajay Krishnan, Kuldeep Sen, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, A Badrinath.

TN bag three points

Tamil Nadu gained three points from their drawn encounter against Rajasthan in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy Under-23 Elite Group D, league round match played at KL Saini stadium, Jaipur. Rajasthan were 308/6 in 107 overs when play ended with Sumit Godara making an unbeaten 150. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 441 drew with Rajasthan 287 & 308/6 in 107 ovs (Sumit Godara 150 n.o, P Vidyuth 3/89).