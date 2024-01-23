'Bazball' can fetch me heaps of wickets: Jasprit Bumrah relishes upcoming challenge against England

HYDERABAD: Jasprit Bumrah cannot really relate to the term "Bazball" but the linchpin of India's pace attack says the much-hyped ultra-aggressive approach that England have pioneered could end up working to his advantage and fetch him "heaps" of wickets in the upcoming five-match Test series.

England's offensive game-plan under coach Brendon McCullum of New Zealand and skipper Ben Stokes will be up against a massive challenge when the side faces India in a seven-week tour. The series-opener is slated to start here on Thursday.

"I don't really relate to the term Bazball," Bumrah, who boasts of 41 wickets in 10 Tests against England, told 'The Guardian' in an interview.

"But they are playing successful cricket and the aggressive route of taking the opposition on, showing the world there's another way to play Test cricket."

In July 2022, Bumrah got a taste of the 'Bazball' when he captained India in Birmingham after Rohit Sharma was ruled out with COVID-19.

The match is remembered not just for England's offensive approach in securing a seven-wicket win but also for Bumrah's 29-run onslaught against Stuart Broad in a single over.

"As a bowler, what I think is that it keeps me in play. And if they're going for it, playing so fast, they won't tire me out, I could get heaps (of wickets). I always think about how I can use things to my advantage. Kudos to them but, as a bowler, you're in the game," he added.

"I always remind the batters that if they need some advice on playing the pull shot, they know where to come," Bumrah quipped.