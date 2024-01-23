Denied NOCs for playing in foreign leagues, Pakistan cricketers mull ending contract

LAHORE: Some of the top cricketers are contemplating terminating their central contracts with the Pakistan Cricket Board after some were refused NOCs to go and play in foreign T20 leagues.

According to sources in the team management, most of the centrally contracted players are upset with the board for not allowing them to play in foreign leagues despite being free from national commitments.

"The matter has come to a head because recently the board refused NOCs to some players including Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Haris (all centrally contracted) to play in the Bangladesh Premier League on the grounds that they had already played two leagues besides the Pakistan Super League," a source said.

He said under the current PCB policy finalised during the tenure of Zaka Ashraf, centrally contracted players would be allowed to play in two foreign T20 leagues besides the PSL.

"But for the players who are not centrally contracted there is no such binding unless they are required on national duty."

But most of the contracted players believe the board is following a dual policy based on whims and fancies when it comes to issuing NOCs.