Mathivanan helps Thiruvallur win

CHENNAI: M Mathivanan’s 4/23 helps Thiruvallur beat Kancheepuram by 20 runs in the SS Rajan T20 Trophy on Monday. Batting first, Thiruvallur posted 138/8 in 20 overs before restricting Kancheepuram to 118/9. R Ram Arvindh top-scored for them with 56 runs.

Brief scores: Thiruvallur 138/8 in 20 ovs (R Ram Arvindh 56; J.Jeevanandham 5/19) bt Kancheepuram 118/9 in 20 ovs (M Mathivanan 4/23); Sivagangai 96 in 16.5 ovs (AVR Rathnam 4/11) lost to Thanjavur 100/4 in 15 ovs (K Vishal 37); Dindigul 171/8 in 20 ovs (P Elayaraja 43; V Arunpandi 3/33, PC Arun Kumaar 3/37) bt Pudukottai 138/7 in 20 ovs (Abhishek Yadav 49; M Karthik Saran 3/18); Tirupur 121/9 in 20 ovs (M Jayaprakash 48 n.o, K. Rajkumar 5/13) lost to Vellore 122 no loss in 11.5 ovs (K Rajkumar 80 n.o); Thoothukudi 150/8 in 20 ovs (G Rajalingam 42; S Prithish 4/12) bt Cuddalore 124 in 18.2 ovs (T Nithish Joyal 3/18, G Rajalingam 3/19); Krishanagiri 161/7 in 20 ovs (Prasanth SG 52, C Suresh 3/24) bt Tenkasi 139/8 in 20 ovs (Mathan Babu 36, Manoj Raj 33); Ramanathapuram 108/9 in 20 ovs (P Rabin Kumar 54 n.o) lost to Madurai 112/2 in 15.2 ovs (VP Amith satvik 43); Virudunagar 139/7 in 20 ovs (M Vairaprakash 47, A Azharudeen 3/11) lost to Kallakurichi 140/6 in 19.2 ovs (T Baskar 33); Salem 158/8 in 20 ovs (Sujith G 53, Arun kumar 3/23) lost to Theni 161/6 in 19 ovs (K Subash Nandha 71).

Adhitya shines for SS CA

R Adhitya took 5/20 to help SS CA beat FSCA by 128 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2023-24 fourth division match.

SS CA posted 200/9 in 30 overs, thanks to L Manoj’s 48. For FSCA, Boppana Hasini was the pick of the bowlers as she took five wickets for 56 runs. In reply, FSCA were bundled out for 72 runs. Brief scores: IV Division: United CC 154 in 30 ovs (S Maithresh 56, K Srikanth 30, G Kabilan 3/36) bt DRBCCC Hindu College 64 in 23.1 ovs (B Magesh 4/15, Jithender Kumar Bohra 4/20); FSCA 136/6 in 30 ovs (S Sathish Kumar 39, D Jes Allen Rozario 31, K Lokesh 30 n.o) lost to SRF RC 137/7 in 24.4 ovs (K Saravanan 35 n.o, N Kumar 38 n.o, S Thiyagamoorthi 3/35, I Simeon 3/27); SS CA 200/9 in 30 ovs (L Manoj 48, ES Vishal Rao 41, I Simeon 3/50, Boppana Hasini 5/56) bt FSCA 72 in 24.2 ovs (S Sathish Kumar 28, L Manoj 4/24, R Adhitya 5/20).