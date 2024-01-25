India 119/1 after bowling out England for 246

HYDERABAD: India were comfortably placed at 119 for one at stumps after bowling out England for 246 on the opening day of the first Test here on Thursday.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting on a 70-ball 76 while Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 14 at the end of the day's play, as India trailed by 127 runs after losing skipper Rohit Sharma (24).

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first.