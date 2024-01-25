India vs England: Unstoppable force up against immovable object

HYDERABAD: "BEASTS." That's the word Ben Stokes used to describe India's Test match record at home. It's well documented. The last time they lost a series was in 2012. Since then, the hosts have been utterly dominant. You can say that they are immovable object in the sport's longest format in these conditions.

The Indian side have passed some seemingly stern exams on paper with flying colours. They had a scare against Australia in 2017 when the Steve Smith-led side won the opening game and were ahead in a live final rubber before the spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja triggered a collapse in the third innings. That was the last time the hosts went into a final Test without an unassailable lead. It perfectly captures their superiority. It also explains why Stokes used that word.

But this England team have something about them. Bazball has been a breath of fresh air because of the relentless positive messaging this side has indulged in. Previous England sides — especially the one that came to these shores in 2021 — had a more dour personality. They had a 'bat once, bat big' mentality. They managed to do it once and won a Test. But they were found wanting on some fruity pitches.

The one under Stokes and McCullum will not die wondering. They will give themselves the best chance in every match. Even if it means going away from 60 years worth of history. They did that as they named a XI with just one seamer, the first time they have done that since 1962. "India are absolute beasts in home conditions, there is no doubt about that," Stokes said on Wednesday. "We understand and respect that as a team but it presents us with an opportunity. This team loves opportunities. We take every opportunity and run towards it, (we) do not back away from anything."

That's true. Since their bum-clenching, awe-inspiring, thrill-a-minute win over New Zealand in 2022 (inaugural match of this regime), where they chased down more than 150 runs in the last session on the fifth day, they have set several batting records.

Here's a sample. Since June 2022 — when Stokes-McCullum came together as a pair — no team scores as quickly as England (4.82 runs per over, next best is Australia at 3.49). They have also married high risk batting with admirable execution; on average, they lose a wicket every 39 runs, the best by a couple of runs. For perspective, India (it has to be noted that they have tended to play a lot of their games on tricky wickets at home) have scored 3.4 runs every over at an average of 32.4 in this period.