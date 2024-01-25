India vs England: Yashasvi's Jazball puts hosts in position of strength

HYDERABAD: A day out from the Test, Rohit Sharma had backed India's myriad talented youngsters to come good with the bat. The team management had the option of going back to the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and/or Ajinkya Rahane but after deliberations, they threw their weight behind talented but inexperienced turks.

"We did think of going back to fill in Kohli's absence, but then when will we give the youngsters the chance," the captain had said. "Leaving out an experienced player or not considering them is very hard. The amount of runs they have scored, the amount of games they have won, it's very hard to ignore all of that."